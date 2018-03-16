Rs 2 lakh crore gone from investor wealth as market tanks

Investors’ wealth worth Rs 1.86 lakh crore was wiped off from the market on Friday

Investors’ wealth worth Rs 1.86 lakh crore was wiped off from the market after Sensex tanked 500-points on Friday, PTI reported. Sensex tanked 510 points to close nearly at a three-month low triggering a bloodbath on Dalal Street. Indian equity markets fell heavily due to the massive sell-off following the weaker Asian cues.

The 30-share barometer Sensex tanked as much as 565.62 points to a day’s low of 33,119.92 before settling down 509.54 points at 33,176 on Friday. A similar bloodbath took place on March 7, when Sensex has also crumbled to a month low.

Except for Mahindra & Mahindra, all components of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), including heavyweight shares of companies such as Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Coal India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were in the negative region.

Among the heavyweights, Tata Motors turned-out to be the worst performer by tumbling 3.67%, followed by Asian Paints that fell 3.06%. A total of 1,835 stocks declined, while 859 advanced and 154 remained unchanged.

The Sensex crash is being attributed to four major domestic and international sentiments. First, it was the break-up from TDP and Narendra Modi-led NDA, which may have triggered negative sentiments among people. With General Elections looming, such a break-up steered the stock market to the mini-crash.

Second, due to higher volatility in the market, the blue-chip stocks including PSU Bank stocks tumbled. Third, due to protectionist measures that were taken by the Trump administration in last few days made investors in Asia highly cautious.

Fourth, US stock markets ended in negative territory for the fourth continuous session with the S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Thursday after a report that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller had issued a subpoena for documents related to US President Donald Trump’s businesses offset strong jobs and manufacturing data, Reuters reported.