RIL mcap briefly clings to Rs 6-lakh crore mark on NSE

Reliance Industries’ market valuation today crossed the Rs 6-lakh crore mark for a brief period on the NSE. The scrip of RIL rose by 0.84 per cent to Rs 947.70 — its 52-week high — in intra-day trade on the NSE today. It later closed at Rs 934.25, down 0.58 per cent. Taking into consideration the intra-day high price of Rs 947.70, the company’s market valuation surged to Rs 6,00,135 crore. However, at close of trade, its market capitalisation (m-cap) slipped to Rs 5,91,618 crore on the NSE. On the BSE, shares of the company ended 0.36 per cent lower at Rs 934.75. In terms of equity volume, 3.20 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 63 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day. RIL is the country’s most valued firm followed by TCS (Rs 4,94,001.06 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,81,954.13 crore), ITC (Rs 3,25,425.20 crore) and HUL (Rs 2,75,159.34 crore) in the top five list.