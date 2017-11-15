Riding high on Royal Enfield sales; CITI, UBS cheer for shares of Eicher Motors

CITI has raised its target price on the shares of Eicher Motors to Rs 37,200. (Image: Reuters)

Top brokerage houses CITI and UBS have maintained a buy rating on the shares of Eicher Motors, after the Royal Enfield maker posted a more than 25 rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter. Eicher Motors reported a 25.4% rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 518 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September, as compared to Rs 413 crore in the year-ago quarter. Notably, the company registered its best ever Royal Enfield bike sales with 2,02,744 units sold in the quarter, translating to a growth of 21.7% as compared to 1,66,582 units sold in the same period last year. CITI said that the results were slightly ahead of its estimates, and Royal Enfield sales in particular were 2% ahead of forecasts.

CITI has raised its target price on the shares to Rs 37,200. Eicher Motors shares were trading at Rs 30,115 on NSE this morning. CITI’s target price implies an upside of more than 23% from the current market prices. On similar lines, UBS has increased the target to Rs 38,000, implying an upside of more than 26% from the current prices. UBS said that the VE Commercial Vehicle (VECV’s) performance was good, with margin expanding to 9.2%.

Commenting on the VE Commercial Vehicle’s (VECV’s) performance, yesterday, Siddhartha Lal, Eicher Motors Managing Director and CEO pointed out that EBIDTA margins for the company improved by 100 basis points for the quarter 0n the back of better price management and continued focus on material cost reductions. UBS says that now the company’s focus will be on production ramp-up. Siddhartha Lal said that the company has set a target to roll out 8.25 lakh bike units during the current fiscal year, and Royal Enfield would not introduce new models till around 2020 when BS VI emission norms come into play.