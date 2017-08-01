Reserve Bank of India reallocates portfolios of its deputy governors

Vishwanathan would be in charge of the department of banking Regulation, the department of communication, the department of co-operative banking regulation. (PTI)

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday reallocated portfolios of its deputy governors among Viral Acharya, NS Vishwanathan and BP Kanungo after SS Mundra retired from service on July 30. The central bank said Acharya would be in charge of the monetary policy department including the forecasting & modelling unit, the financial markets operations department, the financial markets regulation department including market intelligence, the department of economic and policy research, the department of statistics & information management, the corporate strategy and budget department, the central security cell, the department of corporate services including document management system, the human resource management department, the international department and the rajbhasha department.

Vishwanathan would be in charge of the department of banking Regulation, the department of communication, the department of co-operative banking regulation, the department of non-banking regulation, the department of banking supervision, the department of co-operative banking supervision, the department of non-banking supervision, the deposit insurance and credit guarantee corporation, the enforcement department, the financial stability unit, the inspection department, the risk monitoring department, the secretary’s department and coordination.

Kanungo would be in charge of the consumer education and protection department, the department of currency management, the department of external investments & operations, the department of government & bank accounts, the Department of Information Technology, the Department of Payment & Settlement Systems, the Foreign Exchange Department, the Financial Inclusion and Development Department, the Internal Debt Management Department, the Legal Department, the Premises Department and the Right to Information Division.