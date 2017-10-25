Reliance Nippon Rs 1,500 crore IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group’s asset management arm– Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Rs 1,500 crore IPO opens for subscription today. (Image: Reuters)

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd’s Rs 1,542 crore initial public offer (IPO) opens for subscription today. The issue has a price band of Rs 247-252 per equity share and will close on October 27. The issue will see the management sell up to 6.12 crore equity shares. The offer consists of a fresh issue of up to 2,44,80,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 3,67,20,000 equity shares by promoters – Reliance Capital and Nippon Life Insurance Company. Investors can bid for minimum 59 equity shares and in multiples of 59 shares thereafter. Many brokerages have a subscribe rating on the issue.

Motilal Oswal

Leading broking firm Motilal Oswal is bullish on the IPO and recommend investors to subscribe for long-term investment. According to the broking firm, RNLAM is the largest AMC with highly diversified product offerings and strong distribution reach. Other key strengths of the company are the leadership positioning in AMC business with strong credentials to drive growth, strong distribution reach, diversified product mix with strong investment track record and strong ROE/ROCEs of 22%/ 25%, Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Angel Broking

“At the upper end of the IPO price band it is offered at 37x its FY-2017 EPS and 8x its FY-2017 book value (Pre-IPO), demanding INR 15,442 crore market cap, which is 6.8% of the MF AUM (INR 2,28,329cr for the month of August 2017). Considering that RNAM is the third largest AMC coupled with the huge potential of MF industry to grow, strong return ratios, asset-light business, higher dividend payout ratio and track record of superior investment performance, we are positive on this IPO and rate it as SUBSCRIBE.”

Choice Broking

“On valuation front, RNAM is demanding a valuation of 4.25% to its AUM, which is in-line to the recent deal done in Aug. 2017, wherein IIFL Special Opportunities Fund bought around 2.6% stake in the company for a consideration of Rs 3.9billion, thereby valuing the firm to Rs 150 billion. Since there is no domestic peer, there is no benchmark for valuation. However, if we take few of the listed AMCs in US (considered to be highly penetrated market), the average multiple is 2.3% of the AUM. Higher valuation demanded by RNAM seems to be justified taking into the consideration the growth potential in the domestic market, recent deal as a reference and the first mover advantage in the listing of AMC in the domestic market. Thus considering the above observations, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating for the issue.”