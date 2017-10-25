Reliance Nippon Life AM raises Rs 463 cr from anchor investors

Reliance Nippon Life is one of the largest asset management company in India and second most profitable fund house.

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management on Tuesday raised Rs 462.67 crore from 24 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). Reliance Nippon allotted 1.83 crore shares at a price of Rs 252 per piece. Investors acquiring shares in the anchor allotment include Fidelity International, Morgan Stanley, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life, and Bajaj Allianz, among others. Reliance Nippon Life is aiming to raise around Rs 1,542 crore from its IPO. The company has set a price band of Rs 247-252 per share for its IPO. When calculated at the upper band of the issue price, the company will be valued at around Rs 15,422 crore.

Reliance Nippon Life is one of the largest asset management company in India and second most profitable fund house. The asset management company is a joint venture between Reliance Capital and Nippon Life. Currently, Reliance Capital holds 46.57% while Nippon Life has 49% stake in the company. Post IPO, holding of both the companies will be 42.88% each, 10% of public and remaining with other shareholders. The issue will open on October 25 and close on October 27. Bids can be made for a minimum of 59 shares and multiples of 59 thereafter. The offer comprises of a fresh issue of 2.44 crore shares and an offer for sale of 3.67 crore shares. The offer sale comprises 2.54 crore shares from Nippon Life and 1.12 crore shares from Reliance Capital.

The net proceeds of the fresh issue will be used for setting up new branches and relocating certain existing branches, upgrading the IT system, advertising activities, lending to its subsidiary, and funding inorganic growth, among other things. The company will not receive any money from the offer for sale. The company has total asset under management (AUM) of Rs 3.62 lakh crore. The company is involved in managing mutual funds including ETFs, managed accounts, including portfolio management services, alternative investment funds (AIFs) and pension funds. In FY17, the company had revenues of Rs 1,435 crore and posted a profit after tax of Rs 402 crore. According to its red herring prospectus (RHP), the company grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. In 2017, 28 companies raised Rs 44,342 crore through IPO. Listing gains and returns by newly-listed companies and the positive sentiment in the broader market are among the reasons attributed to the trend.