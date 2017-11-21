Reliance Industries to price dollar bonds at 135 bps over US yield

Reliance Industries is likely to price its dollar-denominated bonds at about 130-135 basis points over the 10-year US treasury yield, bankers close to the deal told FE.

Reliance Industries is likely to price its dollar-denominated bonds at about 130-135 basis points over the 10-year US treasury yield, bankers close to the deal told FE. The revised price guidance on the bonds stood in the area of 135 basis points (+/-5 bps) over the US treasury yield as on Monday evening. This is about 15 basis points tighter than the initial price guidance of 150 bps over the treasury yield. The size of the issue is likely to be $800 million, bankers indicated. The bonds will be a “144A/Regulation S” issue, which means investors from the US will also be able to participate. “The deal has seen considerable interest from investors so far. It has been a while since an investment grade dollar bond from India has hit the market and therefore we could see substantial interest from US investors as well,” said an investment banker at the time of going to press.

The issue received bids worth over $2 billion according to information provided by investment bankers on Monday evening. The funds raised will be used to refinance RIL’s existing perpetual bonds issued in 2013, an investment banker said. RIL’s bonds have hit the market a day after the sovereign rating was upgraded by ratings agency Moody’s to Baa2 from Baa3. The ratings agency has assigned a Baa2 rating to the proposed dollar-denominated senior unsecured bonds of RIL with a stable outlook.

“RIL’s Baa2 ratings reflects the company’s strong ability to generate operating cash flows, with annual Ebitda exceeding $10 billion from its large-scale integrated refining and petrochemical operations — which generate strong margins — and the company’s nascent but growing digital services business,” said Vikas Halan, Moody’s vice president and senior credit officer. S&P Global Ratings assigned its ‘BBB+’ long-term issue rating to the proposed notes by RIL. RIL had issued a perpetual bond in January 2013 to raise $800 million at a coupon of 5.875%. A perpetual bond is a debt instrument with no fixed maturity date. RIL’s perpetual notes have a call option in February 2018 which means the company has the option to redeem the bonds then. The funds were raised for capital expenditure in the infrastructure sector, according to RIL’s exchange notification. Indian firms and banks have raised close to $12.35 billion so far in 2017 without considering the RIL bond issue.