Reliance Capital shares jump 8% post Q1 results

Shares of Reliance Capital today surged 8 per cent after it reported 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 30. Reliance Capital’s scrip zoomed 7.86 per cent to Rs 712 — its 52-week high — on BSE.At NSE, shares of the company jumped 7.94 per cent to touch its one-year high of Rs 711.90. Reliance Capital has reported a 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 238 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Its net profit stood at Rs 207 crore in the year-ago period. Total income stood at Rs 4,857 crore for the quarter ended June 2017 as against Rs 3,663 crore in the same quarter a year ago,” Reliance Capital said in a statement yesterday. As on June 30, 2017, the net worth of the company stood at Rs 16,777 crore, an increase of 7 per cent.