Reliance ADAG shares fell up to 9% on last trading day of FY18; RCom biggest loser

Shares of Reliance ADAG tumbled up to 9% on the last day of the financial year 2017-2018 with the stock of Anil Ambani’s telecom company Reliance Communications posting the biggest losses at the end of the day. A volatile trading activity was seen in eight stocks of ADAG (Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group) in the last leg of dealings of the fiscal year 2018. Shares of Reliance Communications suffered heavy losses on Wednesday followed by the stocks of Reliance Naval and Engineering, Reliance Power and Reliance Home Finance.

Shares of ADAG’s telecom company Reliance Communications plunged as much as 9.87% to a day’s low of Rs 21.45 before closing down 8.61% to end at Rs 21.75 on NSE. Amid the heavy trading volume observed in the shares of Reliance Communications, more than 8.17 crore shares exchanged hands on both NSE and BSE with about 7.35 crore shares on NSE alone. A nearly similar drop was witnessed in the shares of Reliance Naval and Engineering. The stock of Reliance Naval and Engineering shed 8.15% to hit a 52-week low of Rs 27.05 before settling 7.47% lower at Rs 27.4 on Wednesday.

Shares which closed close to their 52-week lows include Reliance Power and Reliance Home Finance. The stocks of Reliance Power crumbled 5.43% to a day’s low of Rs 35.7 (52-week low share price: Rs 34.6) before ending 4.37% down at Rs 36.1 while the shares of Reliance Home Finance fell 3.36% to a day’s low of Rs 58.95 before closing down 2.13% at Rs 59.7 on NSE.

Other shares which also concluded in the negative territory include Reliance Infrastructure (down 1.53%); Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company (down 1.07%); Reliance Capital (down 0.8%) and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure (down 0.62%).

On the same day, Indian equities also closed on a negative note snapping a two-day surge with Sensex ending below 33,000-mark and Nifty concluding near 10,100-level on the woes of US-China trade war. BSE Sensex lost 205.71 points or 0.62% to end at 32,968.68 while the broader share index Nifty crumbled 62.85 points or 0.62% to finish the day at 10,121.3.