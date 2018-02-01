Reiterate ADD on Ajanta Pharma with TP of Rs 1,658

The outperformance was mainly led by (a) a surprise performance in the Asia market and (b) above-expected US market revenues, supposedly helped by channel filling in Kapvay, the benefits of which should taper off with incremental competition.

By-Equirus Securities

Ajanta Pharma’s (AJP) 3QFY18 sales/EBITDA/earnings grew 10%/11%/3% y-o-y to R587 crore/R197 crore/R147 crore, beating EE by a massive 17%/34%/39%. The outperformance was mainly led by (a) a surprise performance in the Asia market and (b) above-expected US market revenues, supposedly helped by channel filling in Kapvay, the benefits of which should taper off with incremental competition. Key catalysts in the near-to-long term remain a revival in domestic market growth and continued new launches in the US market. We reiterate ADD on the stock with a June’ 19 TP of Rs 1,658 set at 27x P/E. AJP’s domestic business grew only 4% y-o-y, affected by a decline in the dermatology therapy. Nevertheless, AJP continued to beat IPM growth; as per IMS MAT data, the company grew by 9% during the quarter while IPM 5%. We expect a revival in the domestic growth on the back of (1) a drop in the share of Melacare revenues and its sales stabilising, (2) niche launches in the domestic market, and (3) improving sales force productivity.

US revenues increased by $7 million q-o-q, mainly led by the launch of Comtan, Kapvay and Relpax. The quarter was aided by channel filing in Kapvay, even as revenues from the drug would likely decline with rising competition. We expect the US business to be a key growth driver for the company, and benefit from GDUFA’s target reviewing 95% filings in 10 months. AJP has 16 ANDAs pending approval and targets to file 10-15 ANDAs each year.

Asia business revenues jumped 79% y-o-y to R160 croe during 3Q. AJP had consciously calibrated supplies to the Asia market due to adverse cross-currency movements, but has resumed supplies with currency stabilisation. We will be closely monitoring revenues from Asia, as recurrence would be a key for future growth.