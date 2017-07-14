Recent IPOs fall up to 22% from the day’s high, AU Small Finance shares worst hit

The shares of the latest public issue, AU Small Finance Bank fell 22% from its day’s high. While CDSL tripped over 18% after making the new high of Rs 486 on NSE.

Shares of recently listed AU Small Finance Bank, Eris Lifesciences, HUDCO and CDSL slipped between the range of 13%-22% in intraday trade after a multifold rise from the last few trading sessions which lifted stocks to new all-time highs. The shares of the latest public issue, AU Small Finance Bank fell 22% from its day’s high. While CDSL tripped over 18% after making the new high of Rs 486 on NSE. On similar lines, stocks of HUDCO and Eris Lifesciences tanked 13.44% to Rs 89.7 from the all-time high of Rs 102.3 and 14.69% to Rs 621 from the day’s high of Rs 728.

The shares of CDSL had zoomed over 200%, AU Small Finance Bank advanced by more than 100%, while HUDCO surged to near 71% since after the listing against their IPO prices. The most publicised IPO of the first half of 2017 after BSE, CDSL today locked in lower circuit of 10% at Rs 400, falling 18% from its intraday high of Rs 486 on NSE. The stock surged 226% against its IPO price of Rs 149 per share.

AU Small Finance too more than doubled against its issue price of Rs 358 since its listing on 10 July, which is just five sessions. The stock dipped 19% to Rs 561 in intraday trade, falling 22% from its early morning high of Rs 726.

AU Small Finance received a license from the Reserve Bank of India to set up small finance bank in December 2016 and commenced SFB operations in April 2017. The reasons behind this rally may be the benchmark upsurge remained high in the five trading sessions of the week. Also, it is the first small finance bank to list on exchanges so the buying sentiment may be high.