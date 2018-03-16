REC prices 10-year dollar bonds at 200 bps over US T-yield to raise $300 million

REC had tapped the dollar bond market twice in 2017.

Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) has priced its 10-year dollar bonds at 200 basis points over the corresponding US Treasury yield to raise $300 million, investment bankers close to the deal told FE. The initial price target on the issue was at 215 bps over the US Treasury yield which got compressed by 15 bps by the time of final pricing, sources said. “Considering the adverse market conditions, I believe the pricing looks reasonable,” said a banker close to the deal. REC’s dollar bonds are hitting the market at a time when there is considerable choppiness in the market. At least two dollar bond issuances out of India have been delayed so far, according to investment bankers. Last week, the IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) delayed its overseas bond offering due to non-conducive market conditions. “The markets have been choppy,” a banker close to the deal had told FE after having commenced the pricing. The initial price target for the issue had stood at 7%. Similarly, Birla Carbon, a manufacturer and supplier of carbon black additives, is also believed to have commenced road shows for its dollar bond offering, but didn’t go ahead with its deal due to non-conducive market conditions, according to investment bankers.

Moody’s Investors Service assigned a Baa3 rating to REC’s proposed senior unsecured notes, issued under its $3-billion medium term note programme. The bonds will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading and the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange, it said. The rating outlook is stable. Fitch Ratings has assigned REC’s upcoming bonds an expected rating of ‘BBB-(EXP)’. “The bond is rated in line with REC’s long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the net proceeds of the bond will be used to finance projects in power infrastructure sector in India, in accordance with the ECB Guidelines,” it said.

REC had tapped the dollar bond market twice in 2017. In December, REC had priced its three-year dollar bonds at 115 basis points over the corresponding US Treasury yield to raise $400 million. In July, the company had picked up $450 million by issuing 10-year paper that was priced at 167.50 basis points over the Treasury yield.