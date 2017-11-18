Realty stocks rise after govt nod to increase in carpet area

The cabinet on Thursday approved an enhancement in carpet area of houses eligible for interest subsidy under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme for the middle income group under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana initiative.

Shares of real estate companies rose on Friday, a day after the Union cabinet approved an increase in the carpet area of houses for middle-income groups eligible for interest subsidy under the credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) . The Country’s largest developer by market capitalisation – DLF along with Puravankara and Kolte-Patil Developers rallied over 8% to hit their highest price in last one year. While DLF gained as much as 8.2% in intra-day trade, Puravankara and Kolte-Patil Developers rose 16% and 17% respectively. Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates, Unitech, DB Realty and Indiabulls Real Estate climbed more than 5% each during the day trade whereas Brigade Enterprises gained 4.7% and Sobha rose 3.7% respectively.

BSE Realty index rallied 3.7% — biggest percentage gain in three months—to end the session at 2,362.03. The benchmark Sensex surged 235.98 points or 0.71% to close at 33,342.80. Market participants said the move is sentimentally positive as companies in the affordable housing segment could benefit from some tax benefit and credit-linked subsidy scheme. The cabinet on Thursday approved an enhancement in carpet area of houses eligible for interest subsidy under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for the middle income group under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana initiative.

The sentiments also boosted as international rating agency Moody’s upgraded country’s sovereign bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3 with a stable outlook. The agency also noted continued progress on economic and institutional reform will enhance India’s high growth potential. Analysts at BofA ML observed in a recent note “affordable housing for middle income group will be the key driver of volume recovery as builders will reduce unit sizes keeping prices unchanged.” Under the scheme, middle income groups with annual income of above Rs 6 lakh and up to Rs 18 lakh per annum are eligible for interest subsidy on housing loans. The Prime Minister had announced interest subsidy of 4% on housing loans of up to Rs 9 lakh of those with an income of Rs 12 lakh a year and of 3% on housing loans of up to Rs 12 lakh of those earning Rs 18 lakh per annum.