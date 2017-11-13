RCom stock falls to yet another record low; tumbles 14% after Q2 loss widens to Rs 2,700 crore

Anil Ambani, Chairman ADAG. (Image: PTI)

Reliance Communications shares plunged heavily and hit a record low on Monday after the Anil Ambani led telecom company posted a loss for the fourth straight quarter. Reliance Communications is struggling with a heavy debt burden amid the ongoing tariff wars in the telecom sector which has eaten into margins. Recently on Saturday, RCom had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,709 crore for the July-September period versus a profit of Rs 62 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Following the weaker results, the stock of Reliance Communications fell as much as 13.87% to hit a record low of Rs 12.1 on BSE. Shares tumbled 14.23% to Rs 12.05 on NSE. Heavy trading volumes were observed in the shares of RCom as more than 4.77 crore shares exchanged hands on both BSE and NSE with about 4.17 crore on NSE alone, as at 11:45 am. The total revenue Reliance Communications halved for the quarter ended 30 September to Rs 2,667 crore as compared to Rs 5,142 crore in the July-September period of 2016-2017.

RCom is reeling under a total debt of Rs 45,000 crore. Of this, Rs 25,000 crore is domestic debt and remaining Rs 20,000 crore is in the form of foreign loans and bonds. RCom has classified Rs 22,550 crore of borrowings as non-current liabilities. With a net of debt of Rs 44,300 crore as of end-March, RCom is the most leveraged among listed Indian telecom companies. The telecom company has missed interest payments on two outstanding domestic non-convertible debentures.

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets traded lower in the mid-morning session on Monday following a sell-off ahead of inflation data and mixed sentiments over Q2 corporate earnings. The inflation data for the month of October is scheduled to be announced post market hours today. The benchmark Sensex lost 155.55 points to hit a day’s low of 33,159.01 whereas the broader Nifty dropped shaving off 63.5 points to mark the day’s low of 10,258.25.