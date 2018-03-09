RCom shares tank 14% as planned asset sale to Mukesh’s Reliance Jio hangs in balance

The stock of RCom shed as much as 13.75% to a day’s low of Rs 21.65 before settling down 9.76% at Rs 22.7 on NSE. (Image: PTI)

Shares of RCom tumbled nearly 14% on Friday on news of Bombay High Court rejecting its plea against an NCLT order, which barred the Anil Ambani-firm from selling its assets to elder brother Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio Infocomm. Shares of Reliance Communications opened marginally down at Rs 25 on BSE today but saw a steep decline at around 11:15 am. It was followed by another blow at about 2:18 pm, amid massive trading volumes.

The stock of RCom shed as much as 13.75% to a day’s low of Rs 21.65 before settling down 9.76% at Rs 22.7 on NSE. On BSE, the stock tanked about 11.13% to a day’s low of Rs 22.35 before ending down 9.74% at Rs 22.7. A huge trading volume has been observed in the shares of Reliance Communications. At the end of today’s trading, more than 11.66 crore shares exchanged hands on both NSE and BSE with about 10.6 crore shares on NSE alone.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, arbitration court National Company Law Tribunal had barred RCom from transferring or selling any assets without its permission, following an interim order after the Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson moved the tribunal to recover unpaid dues. Following this, RCom filed an appeal before the Bombay High Court.

Late last year, in December 2017, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications signed a definitive agreement with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm for the sale of towers, MCNs and fibre which entailed transferring of 4G services and 43,000 towers to Reliance Jio. In the same month, Anil Ambani, Chairman of ADAG (Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group) presented a plan to revive debt-ridden RCom. He said that the company would exit the strategic debt restructuring plan with a zero write-off to lenders and bankers. Reliance Communications would reduce its debt by monetising the assets of its wireless business and no part of the debt would be converted into equity under the new plan, Anil Ambani had said further.

At the time, on the news of asset sale, shares of Reliance Communications skyrocketed as high as 41% in the intraday trades (26 December 2017) after Anil Ambani said the total debt of the company would be reduced by Rs 39,000 crore and the company would close all the transactions by January-March 2018. Following the buzz that Reliance Jio was buying the assets of Reliance Communications, the stock of Reliance Communications surged as much as over 200% in the span of 10 to 15 trading sessions.