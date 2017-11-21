Rating upgrade leads to better marketing, fund flow

(Source: PTI)

The news of Moody’s upgraded Credit rating for India from BAA3 to BAA2 is making rounds. It gives credibility to the reform measures taken by the government as positive steps towards boosting up the fundamentals of Indian economy and improves the scenario of doing business in India. It would also improve the global credit worthiness of the country and facilitate the flow of FDI and FII at a time when make in India programme is gradually unleashing the hidden potential of Indian manufacturing which is for long starved of adequate funds and professional management. A slew of mega investment projects in the form of industrial corridors, Sagarmala and Bharatmala, Metro rail, smart cities, affordable housing that have been recently announced, require massive flow of investible funds that go much beyond the capacity of Indian budgetary and private corporate resources. The saving –investment gap that the economy has persisted with during the last few decades is likely to widen further to accommodate the funding requirements of these mega projects. And here the rating up gradation would provide the assurance to higher flow of investible funds that they are well secured. Defaults by a few big corporate entities on the bank loans leading to NPAs reaching nearly 10% of the total loans by the banking sector and the subsequent prompt actions by RBI in terms of activating the liquidation and bankruptcy codal provisions via NCLT has been viewed positively. The recent report also indicates a lower loss on auto asset backed securities (ABS) commercial loans, a good part of which was extended to the commercial vehicle segment and this is likely to continue in the medium term.

Would it encourage the global investors to redirect investment to Indian steel sector? The answer however is dependent on how attractive the steel sector remains in the consideration of the prospective investors. The ongoing brown field expansion has enhanced the crude steel capacity from 100 MT to 126 MT in the last two years. An additional 25 MT is slated to be augmented in the next two-three years by the same route. The crucial linkage continues to be provided by the massive investment for the green field route. The new plants at Paradip by JSW, fresh investment required at Odisha and Karnataka left by Arcelor Mittal and POSCO around two years back, must need an investment at the rate of `5,500-6,000 per tonne of crude steel. Fund requirements for augmentation of steel making capacity depend on a few important factors.

The first and foremost is the trend of the market growth. According to NSP 2017, the market must grow to 230MT by 2030-31. Assuming that the current (April-October’17) consumption growth of 4.5% is enhanced to reach 6% by the end of the current fiscal, the country needs to consume approximately 36.01MT of steel in the balance five months at a growth rate of more than 8% in the balance period. In the backdrop of massive infrastructure boost supported by the government, it is possible to gain additional support to enhanced steel production in the country by increasing exports (export growth @58% in April-Oct’17). It is also imperative for the domestic players to provide a firm assurance of uninterrupted supply of steel to all the project authorities irrespective of the rolling plans in the mills and the concept of economic tonnage. Depending on the crucial need of matching with the project milestones, infrequently rolled steel in the plants may be kept in the temporary warehouses planned near the site.

Second, the alloy and stainless steel sector needs to play a significant role in taking forward the level of consumption. The financial results released by JSL Hissar plant for Q2 FY18 indicates a revenue growth of 37% and PAT growth of 73%. Stainless steel is making steady inroads in auto, railways, defence and other ABC segments. There is a good potential for SS steel in construction and infrastructure sectors. The high import component (21-22%) in SS offers a good opportunity for the domestic players to innovate product lines and cater to the emerging sectoral demand. Third, the characteristics of steel profiles in new grades, dimensions and properties of special grade steel in terms of resistance to earthquake, fire and weather apart from being light-weight and high performance (higher mega pascal of 590 and above) would feature the regular demand basket. The quality certification of almost all steel profiles is going to be mandatory from the points of view of both the producers and users of steel.

Fourth, while domestically manufactured steel with stipulated 15% value addition is being preferred over imported steel in all government funded projects worth more than `50 crore subject to their matching the quality and prices of imports, it is necessary for the domestic players to continuously strive for cost reduction by strategising raw material procurement, innovating supply chain and logistics and maintain import parity to become the preferred supply sources for the large institutional buyers and OEMs.

Sushim Banerjee

DG, Institute of Steel Growth and Development