Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s verdict on Moody’s India credit rating upgrade: 4 immediate benefits

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sees a lot of benefits flowing to the Indian economy after Moody’s India credit rating upgrade toBaa2 from Baa3. (Image: Reuters)

Even as Sensex and Nifty soared on the back of global rating agency Moody’s upgrade on India local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Baa2 from Baa3, ‘the big bull of Dalal Street’– Rakesh Jhunjhunwala welcomed the move saying that this will bring a plethora of benefits for Indian investors. Notably, Moody’s has revised the sovereign rating of India a notch above investment grade after a long gap of 14 years. Further, the international agency has also changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s bullishness on India’s stock market needs no elaboration. Earlier this week, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had said that the investors can easily make 15% return in India’s stock markets. Last month, in an interview to CNBC TV18, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had said, “In a growing economy like India with reasonably good corporate governance practices. I think India will grow at a nominal GDP of 12%. I see no way in which Indian equities will give anything below 15%.” Here are four key benefits which Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sees immediately from the upgrade.

FII investment to bounce back

Speaking to ET Now Rakesh Jhunjhunwala pointed out that the foreign investors who have been cautious so far may now begin to take a more positive view of investing in India. Explaining further, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said, “Lot of pension funds globally which could earlier not invest in India due to their investment mandate will now invest in Indian debt and also equities.” Earlier this week he had pointed out that domestic flows will continue to see exponential growth. “I’ve been screaming from 2004, that foreign money is not important. This money which has not started coming in, is just a small cloudburst, it’s going to be tsunami,” he told CNBC TV18 last month.

Recognition of government’s direction for economy

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says that this will give a boost to the ongoing government reforms. “More important than the financial implications, is the boost to India’s sentiments,” he told CNBC TV18. “Moody’s believes that those implemented to date will advance the government’s objective of improving the business climate, enhancing productivity, stimulating foreign and domestic investment, and ultimately fostering strong and sustainable growth. The reform program will thus complement the existing shock-absorbance capacity provided by India’s strong growth potential and improving global competitiveness,” Moody’s said in its report on India.

Boost to ease of doing business sentiments

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala points out that this will give a big boost to India’s image globally, and improve the sentiments relating to ease of doing business in the country. Earlier this month, Narendra Modi’s dream of steering India into the best countries to do business took a giant stride forward today with the country vaulting 30 places straight into top 100 in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking 2018. In the World Bank’s latest ‘Doing Business’ report, India ranked 100th for the first time, leapfrogging 30 places from the last year’s 130, firmly aided by implementation of reforms in as many as eight out of 10 fronts, including the crucial ones such as starting a business, paying taxes and resolving bankruptcy.

Reduce cost of capital

According to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala the availability of more funds will automatically lead to lower costs. “ The government will be able to reduce its cost of borrowing due to availability of funds,” Rakesh jhunjhunwala pointed out in a conversation with CNBC TV18.