Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: GST will help, but India will grow at double digit anyway

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said that India will grow at double-digit after 2019-2020 and that GST will merely be a helping hand and not the sole reason for this expected growth. “I personally feel India is poised for double-digit growth, GST is an aid to it, even without GST we would have reached there. If you ask my personal judgment, post 2019-2020 we are poised for double-digit growth,” Jhunjhunwala said in an interview with ET Now.

The ‘Big Bull’, as he is referred to, said that the effect of GST will be quite far-reaching as it will enable authorities to have digitalised records of every purchase. Therefore, if a person does a lot of purchasing but does not pay corresponding taxes, he/she can be tracked for tax compliance.

“First, it will lead to digitisation. Anybody who has a business with a turnover of more than Rs 20 lakh in India will have to digitalise their business and that is going to bring in tremendous efficiency in the way we work. Second, it is going to lead to big logistical gains because companies had to maintain warehouses in each state. Third, overall they have kept rates which are not going to lead to any increase in taxation. Overall, there is going to be some reduction in taxes and not some increase,” Jhunjhunwala said.

“So, the benefits for us as a society and as a country will lead to forced morality and willingness to pay taxes. The cost of evasion will become much higher than the cost of paying it,” he added.

On the issue of anti-profiteering rule of GST, Jhunjhunwala, also known as the Warren Buffet of India, said that the rule is not going to cause much concern as ultimately the competition will force the companies to pass on the benefits to consumers.

“If there are five manufacturers and two pass it on, the other three will also have to pass it on. Therefore, every industry will decide whether they will be able to pass it on. I do not think the anti-profiteering is going to lead to anything.

Jhunjhunwala, a partner in his asset management firm ‘Rare Enterprises’, said that GST is a beneficiary move as it will lead to favourable tax rates. “The more Indians come into the tax net, more reasonable will be the rates be,” he said.

Jhunjhunwala also said that due to GST, there will be definite gains, both tangible and intangible, although not huge ones.

“I think there will be gain but I do not think the gain is going to be big. It is going to take time. Digitisation itself will lead to efficiencies, movement of goods, exports, better logistical movements. To quantify that gain today is difficult. There are going to be as many intangible gains as there are going to be tangible gains,” he said.