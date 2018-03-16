Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 3 crore shares in JP Associates; stock price jumps 10%

JP Associates shares soared by nearly 10% intra-day on the news of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picking up shares in the company. (Image: Reuters)

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s bet on JP Associates sent the shares prices soaring, as the big bull of Dalal Street picked up 3 crore shares in the company on Thursday. According to bulk data available on NSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s firm Rare Enterprises bought 3 crore shares of Jaiprakash Associates at Rs 18.37 amounting to Rs 55 crore. The shares soared by nearly 10% intra-day on the news of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picking up shares in the company. The shares have gained by more than 48% in the last five trading sessions. JP Associates shares had started the week at Rs 14.15 and are now trading at near Rs 22 levels.

Yesterday too, the shares rallied by more than 11% intra-day as investors cheered the bid for Jaypee Infratech. Reports seemed to suggest that Adani Group has emerged as the highest bidder and would be entrusted to complete the 25,000 pending homes including flats and villas. Earlier, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had invested into the shares of the company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had picked up 2.5 crore shares in Jaiprakash Associates in July-17.

The company is a is a reasonably diversified conglomerate with interests in engineering & construction, power, hospitality, roads & highways, IT, sports, etc and was facing troubled times after its real estate suffered on account of burst of the housing bubble in 2008 and was further weakened due to considerable pressure on its cement business as well. The pause in the sale of its housing properties had led to the company getting stuck in a vicious cycle of revenue loss, lack of funds, projects stuck midway, and failed debt repayments leading to further shortage of financing.

In February this year, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had teamed up with billionaire investor to pick up a stake in Binani Cement. However, a bid from Dalmia Bharat-Bain Piramal Resurgence Fund for Rs 6,700 crore reportedly won the race. The Dalmia Bharat-Bain Piramal Resurgence Fund consortium has moved a step closer towards acquiring Binani Cement, with its bid getting the final nod from the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the beleaguered firm, news reports said.