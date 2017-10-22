Quarterly results to drive equity markets

According to market observers, indices’ movements will also be influenced by geo-political developments in the Korean peninsula as well as derivatives expiry and crude oil prices.

The ongoing quarterly results season, along with cues from global markets and direction of foreign funds, are expected to set the tone for the key Indian equity indices, analysts feel. According to market observers, indices’ movements will also be influenced by geo-political developments in the Korean peninsula as well as derivatives expiry and crude oil prices. “The markets will be largely influenced by domestic liquidity and the boyancy in the global markets, especially US markets,” Zyfin Advisors’ Chief Executive Devendra Nevgi told IANS. “Earnings so far have been mixed for home-oriented companies, though the earnings will be watched closely for other companies such as banks keeping in mind the extent of provisioning for NPAs (non-performing assets) required.” Last week, fears of higher NPA levels in the banking sector pulled the key indices lower. “The Q2 results will gather significance in coming days with the earnings of index heavyweights which will dictate the market’s momentum,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, told IANS.

Companies like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Ambuja Cements, Indian Oil, Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Sun Pharma are expected to announce their quarterly results in the coming trade week. Apart from quarterly results, other factors such as premium valuation and change in global liquidity due to the US dollar’s appreciation will also impact the key indices’ movements.

Liquidity-wise, foreign funds remained net sellers of Indian equities last week. The provisional figures from stock exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,766 crore during the week. But, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to pump-in funds and bought scrips worth Rs 1,985.99 crore.

Figures from the National Securities Depository (NSDL) revealed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) divested equities worth Rs 1,797.22 crore, or $276.76 million, during October 16-18. On the currency front, the rupee depreciated by 11 paise to 65.04 against the US dollar from its previous close at 64.93.

On technical charts, NSE Nifty’s underlying trend remains bullish. “While the Nifty has taken a breather in the last few sessions, the underlying trend remains up,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research for HDFC Securities. “Further upsides are likely once the immediate resistance of 10,236 points is taken out. Weakness could, however, emerge if the support of 9,985 points is broken.”

The key Indian equity indices — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty — had risen for the third straight time during the truncated week ended on October 18, as healthy macro economic data points buoyed investors sentiments. Consequently, the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) edged higher by 151 points or 0.46 per cent to 32,584.35 points.

Similarly, the wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) made gains. It rose by 43.4 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 10,210.85 points.