Q&A: Sensex, Nifty to remain volatile but select large-cap stocks attractive: Anshul Mishra, Union AMC

Sensex and Nifty have seen a lot of volatility in the last two months, with the stock markets reacting to various domestic and global events such as Wall Street correction in late January, followed by the introduction of LTCG and even the recent Trump trade war. As the markets respond to global events, Anshul Mishra, Equity Fund Manager, Union Asset Management Company, says that the markets are likely to remain volatile in FY19 given state elections back home and also the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2019, among various other factors. Here are the edited excerpts of Anshul Mishra’s interview with Sushruth Sunder and Shaleen Agrawal of FE Online:

Q1. What is your near-to-medium term outlook on the stock markets?

FY 19 is likely to remain a volatile year for the stock markets on the back of three important headwinds:

Political uncertainty in H2 FY19 given important state elections, and approaching general election; Rising risk-free rate globally. US 10-year government bond yield is at ~2.9%, and domestic yields have also inched up. This has been on the back on inflationary expectations, and; Since the stocks are trading at rich valuations, the earnings growth in the coming years will have to meet expectations for any further rally.

Q2. Do you see any key upside and downside triggers for the stock market?

There are two upside triggers for the markets:

Sustenance of earnings acceleration, as witnessed in the previous quarter; Improving GST collection — This can improve India’s fiscal arithmetic, and alleviate any concerns on fiscal deficit target for next year.

We see two downside triggers for the markets.

Further rise in risk free rates; Deceleration in earnings growth.

Q3. Introduction of LTCG tax on equities has spooked the markets. Should retail investors worry?

LTCG introduction should not matter for retail investors. We believe that equity as an asset class continues to remain attractive on a post tax basis. Also, we believe that there will be a greater allocation to capital markets going forward. Mutual fund inflows have been persistent. We haven’t seen any material decline in mutual fund inflows after LTCG introduction. We don’t attribute the recent stock market correction to introduction of LTCG.

Q4. What do you make of the current valuations in the stock markets?

While the valuations are not cheap, we are finding ‘pockets of opportunities’ in the large cap space.

Q5. With the persistent inflows in mutual funds, are you facing the problem of plenty, ie, too much cash but limited opportunities to invest?

We are not sitting on significant cash in our portfolios. We have ~3.5% cash in Union Focused Largecap Fund. We are managing portfolio by investing in companies with strong competitive advantage and low financial leverage.

Q6. Any specific stocks or sectors which investors can look at?

We always avoid companies with excessive leverage. Top 5 stocks in our portfolio are market leaders or have a competitive advantage. It is necessary for retail investors to approach stock markets through mutual funds. We suggest the use of financial advisors, for optimal asset allocation.

Q7. 2017 was an excellent year for IPOs in India. Are you looking forward to any specific IPOs in 2018?

We look at IPOs on a case by case basis, and not keeping aside any money for important IPOs.

Q8. What is your view on equities as an asset class in the long-term?

There is minimal risk in equities in the long-term, and it provides significant return opportunity in the long-term.