PSU bank shares rally up to 6%; PNB, Canara Bank gain 3% each, defy Sensex plunge

Shares of the scam-hit and India’s second largest PSU bank Punjab National Bank surged as much as 3.5% to a day’s high of Rs 102.25 on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of PSU banks including Allahabad Bank, Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India, IDBI Bank, rallied up to 6% defying BSE Sensex plunge with shares of PNB and Canara Bank gaining 3% each in the mid-morning deals on Friday. Indian stock market witnessed a downturn extending morning losses immediately after TDP (Telugu Desam Party) withdrew from the Narendra Modi-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) over the grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh. All the sectors were hovering in negative territory barring PSU banks, media and real estate stocks today.

Shares of the scam-hit Punjab National Bank surged as much as 3.5% to a day’s high of Rs 102.25 while the stock of Canara Bank rose nearly 3% to a day’s high of Rs 272.65 on Friday. Other public sector bank shares which also advanced include Syndicate Bank (up 4.74%), Oriental Bank of Commerce (up 3.97%), Allahabad Bank (up 3.53%), Bank of India (up 2.75%), Union Bank of India (up 1.98%), Indian Bank (up 1.94%), IDBI Bank (up 1.9%), Andhra Bank (up 1.75%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.43%) and State Bank of India (up 0.37%). At the same time, the benchmark Nifty PSU Bank index traded 1% higher at 2,970 on Friday.

Shares of most of the other small to mid-sized PSU banks were also trading higher on the same lines. Shares of UCO Bank (up 2.33%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 2.03%), United Bank of India (up 5.7%), Central Bank of India (down 1.27%), Dena Bank (up 3.4%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.92%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 4.11%), Corporation Bank (up 5.72%) and Vijaya Bank (up 2.11%).

In the meantime, the benchmark Sensex dived 240.75 points to a day’s low of 33,444.79 with shares of heavyweight companies such as Reliance Industries, HDFC, ITC, Coal India, Infosys being the biggest drag to the key equity index. Amid the ‘A’ group shares of BSE, stocks of MMTC, Jaiprakash Associates, Sintex Industries surged 8 to 11% on Friday.