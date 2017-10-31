Private lenders’ gross NPA ratio rises over 67 bps y-o-y to 4.48%

Fourteen of the 18 listed private-sector banks that have reported their results for the quarter ended September together recorded a 65-basis point (bps) rise in their gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio (Reuters)

Fourteen of the 18 listed private-sector banks that have reported their results for the quarter ended September together recorded a 65-basis point (bps) rise in their gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, according to data from Capitaline database. Bad loans as a share of total advances worsened to 4.46% at the end of September 2017 from 3.81% at the end of September 2016 for these 14 lenders. The four other listed private banks – City Union Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Karur Vysya Bank and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank – are yet to declare their numbers for the second quarter. For most banks, the jump in NPAs came as a result of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asking them to reclassify certain standard accounts on their books as NPAs.

In absolute terms, the steepest rise in gross NPAs was seen at Yes Bank, where the number rose 197% y-o-y and 99% sequentially to Rs 2,720.34 crore. The lender attributed the rise to regulatory action. “The increase in NPA and consequent provision is in conformity with RBI’s Annual Risk Based Supervision (RBS) exercise conducted for FY2017 (finalised in October 2017). The bank has fully absorbed the impact of such re-classifications in the results for Q2FY18,” Yes Bank said. Mid-sized lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank saw gross NPAs spike 134% y-o-y and 45.5% sequentially to Rs 1,277.66 crore. Parthasarathi Mukherjee, MD and CEO of the bank, said it suffered a commodity finance transaction fraud during the second quarter. “Funding was given against commodities stored in warehouses backed by certificates from well-known collateral managers. It now appears that the certificates were faulty and subsequently has initiated recovery process against borrowers and collateral managers,” he said.

Axis Bank, the third-largest private lender, took the worst hit from the RBI’s directive, reclassifying nine accounts that were standard at the end of June as NPAs. The bank’s fund-based exposure to these accounts is Rs 4,867 crore. Gross NPAs at Axis Bank climbed 67% y-o-y and 24% sequentially to Rs 27,402.32 crore. The accretion of bad loans was relatively slower at large private lender ICICI Bank. The lender saw gross NPAs rise 37% y-o-y and 3% sequentially to Rs 44,488.54 crore. Chanda Kochhar, the bank’s MD & CEO, said she expects additions to NPAs in FY18 to be substantially lower than in FY17. HDFC Bank, the largest private lender by assets, clocked a 52% y-o-y rise and a 6.3% sequential rise in gross NPAs on lingering repayment pressure in the agri book. Q1 had seen the lender record an uncharacteristic jump in NPAs and provisions as announcements of farm-loan waivers in some states hit repayment behaviour.

In a recent note, Kotak Institutional Equities wrote that the bank’s book has been turning riskier. “As highlighted in the past few quarters, we are still of the opinion that the riskiness of the book has only been on the rise,” the brokerage said, adding, “We are not reading too much into the high provisions as it probably pertains to an account which has seen improvement in performance. However, the worry is that the bank is taking higher risk on the retail side.” HDFC Bank made contingent provisions against a project loan account that, while undergoing restructuring under the 5:25 scheme, has been standard at the bank. On October 25, it classified the account as an NPA on the RBI’s directions.