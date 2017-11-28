Porinju Veliyath spots next big wealth creation opportunity in media stocks; here’s his top pick

Porinju Veliyath is extremelyt bullish on the prospects of Media and Entertainment space in India. (Image: Reuters)

Ace investor Porinju Veliyath ability to spot multibaggers in the stock market needs no elaboration. The Kochi-based MD and CEO of Equity Intelligence India had spotted names such as Wockhardt, Orient Paper, Piramal Enterprises, Kitex Garments, Force Motors and Biocon, which have multiplied many times over since he spotted them. Many of these stocks still form a part of his over Rs 1,000 crore portfolio. Even as many top experts are cautioning investors of an impending correction, Porinju Veliyath is fishing for the next big opportunity.

In a recent tweet, the expert shared that he’s looking at the media and entertainment space. He sees a lot of opportunity in the sector as media space still doesn’t command a high market capitalisation. Porinju Veliyath told CNBC TV18 recently that he had always been bullish in the media sector. “There’s a lot of growth opportunity for smaller unlisted entities to enter the space as India is a huge market with 1,300 million people and there’s hardly any market capitalisation,” he told the channel.

As regards specific stocks from the sector, Porinju Veliyath has picked Zee Media Corporation Ltd as his Samvat 2074 pick. Interestingly, Zee Media shares have returned just 10% in the year so far, while the BSE small-cap index is up by more than 50% in the same period. In a recent interview to ET Now, Porinju Veliyath said “I like two mid-cap media stocks currently, Zee Media and Balaji Telefilms. Investors could explore and try to understand the business model and their relevance for the future. We hold both the stocks in our portfolio (PMS),” he told ET Now in an interview in September. Zee Media shares closed at Rs 44.1 up by more than 2.8% on Tuesday.

Currently, Zee Entertainment has a market cap of Rs 55,000 crore and Sun TV Network, the Indian mass media company headquartered in Chennai, has a market capitalisation of around 32,000 crore, he said. He predicts that the next 5-10 years will bring about an exponential growth in listed media.