Planning a business trip to India? Here’s Bloomberg’s funny take on how to make the most out of it

Bloomberg has released a light-hearted video advising businesspeople make the most of their business trip to India, seeking to help them understand Indian mannerisms. (Image: ANI)

Picking on the various habits of Indians, Bloomberg has released a light-hearted video to help businesspeople make the most of their business trip to India. First and foremost with reference to time, Bloomberg is very clear, “Don’t expect people to arrive on time.” Indians are not particularly renowned for their punctuality; they are perceived as laid back people who only watch the clock when it’s close to quitting time. Bloomberg provides a 15 minute window, and says that being late by fifteen minutes is acceptable. Wonder if that would actually be enough in an Indian business setting.

While saying ‘Namaste’ may be a popular greeting in India, the video tells the people to stick to a handshake during the business meetings, rather than folding hands, to avoid an awkward situation. Indians’ love for bollywood and cricket is no secret, and that might come in handy in striking a pleasant conversation in a business meeting, the video explains. It advises the viewers to brush up their knowledge on bollywood and cricket before visiting India, as it might keep them in good stead while making small talk, which may evidently be required before moving on to more serous business conversations.

Taking on the frustrating habit of remaining non-committal, Bloomberg says make sure you get a commitment on deadline and delivery. Often used phrases such as “I’ll do my best” or it might be possible” and “I’ll try” boil down to ‘most likely not going to happen’. Only a definitive, “I’ll have it to you by Friday 6.00 p.m” would mean that it’s a done deal.

Next, Bloomberg decodes the Indian headshake. It doesn’t necessarily mean yes or no, it’s just a confirmation that you have been heard! Ohh, and did I just say done deal? Bloomberg reminds us not to get too excited even on a closed deal, as we still have to wade through a lot of regulatory paperwork.