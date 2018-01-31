Persistent Systems gets buy rating from HDFC Securities

Revenue growth was led by Alliance business and digital (3.9% q-o-q adjusted), while services was flat sequentially and Accelerite business declined.

By-HDFC Securities

Persistent Systems (PSYS) reported in-line revenue and strong operational performance. Revenue came at $122.5 million, 3.8% q-o-q (2.6% q-o-q ex-Parx Werk impact of full quarter consolidation). Revenue growth was led by Alliance business and digital (3.9% q-o-q adjusted), while services was flat sequentially and Accelerite business declined. EBITDA stood at 17.4%, +216bps q-o-q supplemented by utilisation increase, better realisation and strong sequential performance of Alliance business (100bps impact), mitigating the wage increase impact of -85bps q-o-q. APAT came at R0.92 million, supplemented by lower ETR of 22% on tax liability reversal (25.9% in 2Q). We reiterate our positive outlook on Persistent based on (1) Market expansion in Europe (Parx Werk acquisition and leadership induction), (2) Strong growth in Digital ahead supplemented by Financial services and Healthcare verticals, (3) Stability in ISV with the business having bottomed-out, and (4) Recovery in Accelerite business (Rovius) and traction in Sentient and Concert platforms ahead. Revise earnings higher by 4.5/2.5% for FY19/20E. Factored revenue/EPS growth of 12/14% CAGR over FY17-20E, based on revenue growth at 11.4/11.6/12.7% and EBITDA at 15.9/17.1/18.0% for FY18/19/20E, respectively.

Maintain ‘buy’ with TP of R875, at 16x December-19E EPS (15x earlier).

Onsite/offshore revenue growth of 4.4/1.3% q-o-q was led by onsite/offshore realisation growth of 1.8/1.7% q-o-q and volume growth of 2.9/-0.6% q-o-q, respectively. (2) DACH region in Europe and Australia witnessing strong traction. (3) Growth in digital is expected to rebound based on strong pipeline. (4) Profitability is expected to improve in FY19E supported by IBM IoT turning profitable. (5) Top 2 to 5 accounts posted strong growth of 6.1% q-o-q in 3Q. (6) PSYS added two clients to the $1 to 3million bucket taking it to 51 (10 enterprise accounts >$10million). In the near term, 4Q is expected to be soft for Alliance business and senior management wage headwinds.