Panacea Biotec shares shoot up 13% on US FDA approval for migraine drug

Panacea Biotec shares touched an intraday high of Rs 143.60 and an intraday low of Rs 134.20.

Panacea Biotec shares shot up as much as over 13% today morning on the news of the drugmaker getting the US regulator’s approval for making a migraine drug. The Indian drugmaker’s shares were trading up at 10.74% at Rs 139.2 on BSE after paring some gains on profit booking.

The benchmark indices were trading firm, with the BSE Sensex up 0.52% at 27,375.97 points and NSE Nifty up 0.57% at 8,445.75 points.

Earlier, Panacea Biotec said it has received the United States Food and Drug Administration’s approval for its Rizatripan Bonzoate tablet, which is used to treat symptoms due to migraine.

You may also like to watch:

Shares of Panacea Biotec have seen a good upside, with an upward movement of over 16% in the last month. Late in December, the scrip had seen a 10% intraday jump on the back of a vaccine roll out which is used in primary immunisation and as a booster dose against diphtheria, tetanus, among others.

Panacea Biotec shares touched an intraday high of Rs 143.60 and an intraday low of Rs 134.20.