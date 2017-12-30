Outstanding loans to industry grow first time in 14 months

Outstanding loans to industry recorded positive growth for the first time in 14 months in November, rising 1% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 26.04 lakh crore, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday showed.

In November 2016, the corresponding figure stood at Rs 25.79 lakh crore, 3.4% lower than the November 2015 level. The positive growth can be attributed, in part, to the effect of a low base, as November 2016 saw the announcement and execution of demonetisation, which resulted in loan disbursements taking a back-seat with banks focusing completely on meeting cash needs. In November 2017, credit outstanding to micro and small industry rose 4.6% y-o-y, while outstanding loans to large industry grew 0.8%. However, credit outstanding in the medium industry category continued to fall, slipping 8.3% from the November 2016 level.

Bank credit to industry has been muted for the last couple of years as lenders turned cautious amid worsening asset quality and well-rated corporates chose to raise money from the bond market. Growth in outstanding mortgages in the banking sector improved to 13.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) in November from 11.4% in October. Home-loan outstandings at banks had grown 15.6% y-o-y in the comparable period a year ago. The total outstanding on mortgages in the banking system stood at Rs 9.22 lakh crore as on November 24. Outstandings on retail loans as a category grew 17.3% y-o-y in November, as against 15.2% in November 2016, which marked the first month of the demonetisation exercise. Outstanding retail loans as on November 24 stood at Rs 17.63 lakh crore. In November, outstandings on credit cards grew the most, at 37.5%, among all categories of loans to individuals. Vehicle loan outstandings grew 8%, significantly slower than 21.4% in November 2016, while consumer-durable loan outstandings dropped 8.2%, as compared to a year-ago growth figure of 18.2%. Loan growth has been suffering partly due to capital-starved public-sector banks. Analysts expect the recapitalisation of state-owned banks to fuel credit growth in the months ahead. In a recent note, investment bank Jefferies wrote that in the months ahead, demand related to capital expenditure could perk up. “What the Street is currently not factoring in, and which we believe could be a reality over the next 18 to 24 months, is loan mix gravitating towards higher-ticket capex and SME (small and medium enterprise) lending. Both are typically higher-spread businesses and bring scale to the balance sheet,” analysts at Jefferies said.