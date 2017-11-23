Ordinance to tighten IBC may favour new investors to buy stressed assets

Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group chief financial officer, JSW Steel said that in addition to this amendment, a uniform bidding and evaluation criterion is a must for the IBC process. (Reuters)

The ordinance for making changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is likely to give investors with a well-proven track record a better chance to buy the stressed assets, VG Kannan, chief executive officer of Indian Banks’ Association, said on Wednesday. It is also likely to act as a deterrent to future promoters of businesses from defaulting wilfully, he added.“Under this amendment, the outside buyer will have a very good chance. New promoters will also know that this is the scenario, and down the line the cases of defaults will come down,” Kannan said during a panel discussion on a business news channel.

According to sources, the Union Cabinet has cleared the ordinance aimed at preventing promoters who are wilful defaulters or have a history of fraud from buying their companies.

“I think that this is good step forward and some of the other changes that needs to be done will also happen,” Kannan said, adding that for bankers, the viability of the resolution proposals are top priority. He also said that it is clear that through this ordinance the authorities are trying to identify promoters who have committed a fraud or have been found to be willful defaulters. “If there is no evidence that such things have happened, the existing promoters can bid for their projects. The ordinance is providing for genuine defaulters to come back and bid,” he added.

Seshagiri Rao, joint managing director and group chief financial officer, JSW Steel said that in addition to this amendment, a uniform bidding and evaluation criterion is a must for the IBC process. “The objective of the IBC is to maximise the value for the creditors. If this is the objective, then there are certain amendments that need to be made to prevent the value from getting eroded, because of lack of amendment to other acts such as income tax or Sebi listing requirement, competition law, or stamp act. These require to be re-looked at to ensure that while the value to the creditors is maximised, there won’t be any additional cost for prospective bidders.”