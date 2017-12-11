Onion, tomato prices decline on improved supplies

Onion and tomato prices in both wholesale and retail markets of the national capital have started cooling down with improved supplies from the growing regions, according to traders. (Image: Reuters)

Onion and tomato prices in both wholesale and retail markets of the national capital have started cooling down with improved supplies from the growing regions, according to traders. Retail onion prices, which had soared to Rs 80 per kg in the last few weeks, have slipped to Rs 50-60 per kg today, while tomato prices have declined to Rs 45 per kg from Rs 70- 80 per kg, the trade data showed. The prices of the two key kitchen vegetables are showing a declining trend in other parts of the country as well. “The supply of tomato has improved from south India, Uttarkhand, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan. This has brought down the wholesale rates,” said Ashok Kaushik, President of Tomato Merchant Association at Azadpur Mandi. The supply of tomato today almost doubled to 500 tonnes in Azadpur, the Asia’s biggest vegetable market, when compared to 200-250 tonnes in the last week, he told PTI. Consequently, the wholesale rates have come down to Rs 20 -30 per kg today from the level of Rs 40-60 per kg a week ago, he said. Kaushik further said the wholesale rates of tomato are expected to come down further in the coming days with higher supplies to arrive from the growing states.

With regard to onion, the prices in both wholesale and retail markets of the national capital have come down but not substantially. “This is because the production in growing areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat have got wet due to rains following cyclone Okhi,” Azadpur Onion and Potato Merchant Association General Secretary Rajendra Sharma said. The produce need to be dried before loading it on truck for transportation to other states. Although the crop is good, but initial hiccups in transportation would be there for some time, thereby putting pressure on rates, he said.

But the supply of onion in Azadpur mandi is sufficient to meet the demand. More than 1,000 tonnes of onion from Maharashtra and Rajasthan arrived in mandi today, while 900 tonnes of last week’s stock was also available, he said. Wholesale onion prices was hovering around Rs 25-35 per kg depending on the quality today, which is much lower than Rs 50 per kg level that ruled in the last week, he added. The government has taken several measures including curbs on export of onion to boost domestic supply and contain price rise.