Ongoing IPOs: Your weekend guide to invest in largest bank and defense PSU issues: Bandhan Bank and HAL

Bandhan Bank’s IPO will remain open on Monday, 19th March.

Even as you take a break this weekend, there are two high profile ongoing IPOs of Bandhan Bank and Hindustan Aeronautics, which will resume bidding on Monday. Notably, Bandhan Bank’s IPO to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore opened for subscription on 15th March (Thursday). As at the end of second day of bidding on Day 2, the IPO had been subscribed by 88% on Friday. Meanwhile, India’s largest defense public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics’ IPO to raise up to Rs 4,198 crore opened for subscription yesterday, and has been subscribed by 24%. While you may be mulling whether to invest, we take a closer look and what analysts have to say.

Bandhan Bank- IPO details and Valuation

Bandhan Bank’s initial public offer (IPO) consists of a sale of a total of 11.93 crore shares, including a fresh issue of 9.7 crore shares and an offer for sale of around 2.16 crore shares. The bank looks to raise up to Rs 4,473.75 crore, however, since the offer contains an offer for sale, Bandhan Bank will receive up to Rs 3,663.75 crore while the remaining proceeds will go to the selling shareholders. The IPO will remain on March 19, 2018 and bids can be made in lots of 40 equity shares and in multiples of 40 shares thereafter.

Many brokerages point out that Bandhan Bank’s IPO is richly priced, and chances of listing gains are low. However, it’s a good long term bet. According to a note by Angel Broking, even though valuations are on the higher side, such premium valuations will persist given (a) healthy return ratio (25%+ RoE for FY2017 and 9MFY2018), (b) balance sheet strength (24.8% CAR ratio, CASA – 33.2%) and (c) experienced and focused management. Angel Broking has a subscribe rating on the issue.

Hindustan Aeronautics IPO details and Valuation

India’s largest defense player, Hindustan Aeronautics’ initial public offering is a complete offer for sale consisting of 3.41 crore equity shares sold by the government to achieve its divestment targets and benefits of listing. The government looks to raise up to Rs 4,198 crore at the higher end of the price band. According to Hindustan Aeronautics’ prospectus, the price band is Rs 1,215-1240. The company is also offering a Rs 25 discount to retail investors and other eligible employees. According to the prospectus, bids can be made for a minimum lot of 12 equity shares and in multiples of 12 equity shares thereafter. Hindustan Aeronautics will remain open on 19th and 20th March 2018.

Giving Hindustan Aeronautics a subscribe, ICICI Securities says that the stock is being offered at a reasonable valuation of 15.8x FY17 EPS of Rs 78.5 calculated at the upper price band of Rs 1,240 per share. Angel Broking said that it expects HAL to maintain a healthy growth trajectory in the coming few years, considering its robust order book, opportunity in the defense space.