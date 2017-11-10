Oilmeals exports down 29% in October

The country’s export of oilmeals for October 2017 has been provisionally reported at 73,863 tonne, 29% lower than 103,640 tonne in the same period of previous year.

Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEAI), which has compiled the export data for oilmeals for October 2017, said the overall export of oilmeals during April–October 2017 has been provisionally reported at 1,358,651 tonne compared to 698,169 tonne during the same period of last year, up by 95%. In last four months, export of oilmeals improved over the previous year, thanks to good monsoon, better oilseeds production and price parity, SEAI executive director BV Mehta said.

In percentage terms, export is showing improvement, but still it is lower compared to earlier years, he added. It may be also noted that India faced drought years during 2014-15 and 2015-16, which lead to lower production of oilseeds which affected export of oilmeals to a lowest level. During April–October 2017, oilmeal imported by Vietnam from India was reported at 230,432 tonne as compared to 160,912 tonne in corresponding period; consisting of 16,978 tonne of soybean meal, 34,751 tonne of rapeseed meal and 178,703 tonne of De-oiled Rice Bran Extractions. South Korea imported 427,126 tonne as compared to 385,301 tonne in corresponding period, comprising 158,992 tonne of rapeseed meal, 246,321 tonne of castor meal and 21,813 tonne of soybean meal.

Bangladesh imported 108,002 tonne as compared to 14,016 tonne in corresponding period, consisting 35,057 tonne of rapeseed meal, 3,609 tonne of De-oiled Rice Bran Extractions and 69,336 tonne of soybean meal. Thailand imported 78,161 tonne as compared to 2,097 tonne in corresponding period; consisting 58,628 tonne of rapeseed meal, 9,454 tonne of De-oiled Rice Bran Extractions and 10,079 tonne of soybean meal.