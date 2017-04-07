Oil stocks rise on daily fuel price revision report

Indian Oil Corp shares were up 3%, trading at Rs 397.15 on NSE. Bharat Petroleum Corp shares were up 2.25% trading at Rs 660.75, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp shares were up 2% trading at Rs 534.95.

Stocks of Oil Marketing Companies surged today, buoyed by the news reports of a plan to review retail fuel prices daily in accordance with the crude oil prices, which could contain their losses and boost margin visibility. Indian Oil Corp shares were up 3%, trading at Rs 397.15 on NSE. Bharat Petroleum Corp shares were up 2.25% trading at Rs 660.75, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp shares were up 2% trading at Rs 534.95.

The daily price change practice, commonly followed in many developed countries, is called dynamic fuel pricing. It is a practice in which the companies change the prices of petrol and diesel every day, based on crude price movements and don’t have to wait for a fortnightly review to adjust the prices, as they do currently.

The proposed move, if implemented, will allow the oil companies to align their retail prices more closely with the crude prices and will help them in tapering their losses, as currently, the oil companies are vulnerable to fluctuations in currency and crude oil prices over the 14-day cycle of retail price adjustment. This shift in pricing practice will also help in predicting their margins more accurately.

IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, which together control about 95% of India’s fuel retail market, are believed to be actively exploring ways to successfully implement this practice according to news reports. Executives of state oil firms have also reportedly met Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the ministry officials on Wednesday to discuss the idea of daily fuel pricing.

The introduction of daily price revision mechanism will likely propel Indian retail fuel market to the international standards. This move will also allow private competitors, Essar Oil and Reliance Industries, which currently follow the price set by state-owned companies, to also shift to a dynamic model.