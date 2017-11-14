NTPC Q2 profit slips 2.3% to Rs 2,439 crore

NTPC’s profit for the quarter ended September 30 slipped 2.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,438.6 crore as expenses grew 3.5% to Rs 16,890.7 crore.

NTPC’s profit for the quarter ended September 30 slipped 2.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,438.6 crore as expenses grew 3.5% to Rs 16,890.7 crore. The company’s depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses went up by 19.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,712.7 crore. Apart from that, the company had also set aside Rs 153 crore due to various regulatory deferrals, compared to savings of Rs 4.4 crore on this account in Q2FY16. NTPC’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) inched up 3% to Rs 5,593 crore, while the EBITDA margin went up by 60 basis points to 28.4%. The company sold 60.48 billion units of electricity in the quarter, an annual rise of 7%. Electricity sold by the state-owned power generation behemoth in the quarter comprised about 22% of the overall power generation in the country.

The average tariff of electricity charged by the company was Rs 3.21 per unit. The plant load factor (PLF) for the company’s coal-based plants improved by 1.96 percentage points to 76.6% in the quarter. The average PLF for power plants across the country at the end of September was 60.7%. In line with the government’s agenda to minimise reliability on imported coal for power generation, NTPC continued to cut its dependence on coal from overseas, consuming 0.02 MT of the fuel sourced from outside during the quarter.

The figure was 92% lower than the year-ago period. The total installed capacity of the company at the end of September stood at 51,708 MW, or 16% of the overall power generation capacity in India. The net capacity addition by NTPC between Q2FY17 and Q2FY18 was 4,480 MW. This includes solar projects of 260 MW in Bhadla, 660 MW in Solapur and 250 MW in Mandsaur. The thermal capacity addition in the period was 2X800 MW in Kudgi, 660 MW in Mauda, 250 MW in Bongaigaon and 500 MW in Unchahar.