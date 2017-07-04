NSE to auction investment limits for Rs 16,758 crore government bonds

The auction will be conducted on NSE’s e-bid platform from 1530 hours to 1730 hours after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular. (Photo: PTI)

Leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) will auction investment limits for overseas investors to purchase government debt securities worth Rs 16,758 crore tomorrow. The auction will be conducted on NSE’s e-bid platform from 1530 hours to 1730 hours after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular. The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased. The total investment in government debt has reached Rs 1,68,143 crore till yesterday, 90.94 per cent of the total permitted limit of Rs 1,84,901 crore, according to the latest data available with depositories.

Consequently, the exchange has decided to conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limit on July 5. Besides, a mock bidding session will be conducted today to check the system’s performance from 1430 hours to 1630 hours. In an online auction last month, government debt securities had attracted bids worth Rs 16,708 crore from foreign investors as against Rs 18,437 crore on offer.