NSE to allow digital submission of MFSS enablement request

To facilitate trading members for easy submission of applications, top exchange NSE today said it will introduce a facility for acceptance of Mutual Fund Service System (MFSS) through electronic platform from Friday. This initiative is aimed at achieving efficient and easy submission of the MFSS enablement applications to the bourse, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular. The exchange has announced “a facility for acceptance of MFSS enablement requests” through a dedicated electronic member interface. The new facility will become effective from December 22, it added. Mutual Fund Service System is an online order collection system provided by the exchange to its members for placing subscription or redemption orders on the platform based on orders received from the investors. Earlier, the exchange had launched initiatives for acceptance of message and user distribution change requests as well as digital submission of Securities Lending and Borrowing scheme enablement request through the electronic platform.