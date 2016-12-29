NSE extends concessional transaction fee in equity derivatives

In June, the exchange had revised the transaction charges in the equity options segment for three months from July 1 to September 30 and had extended the same for a further three months till December 31.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has extended discounts of up to 40 per cent in transaction charges for trading in its equity option segment for three months till March 31, a move that will help bring in more liquidity in the segment. The decision has been taken after receiving feedback from market participants.

In equity options, the bourse had given a flat concession of 40 per cent on the transaction charges levied on the incremental billable volume, or premium value, above Rs 1,500 crore in a month for three months ending December 31.

Further, a concession of 20 per cent was given on turnover ranging from Rs 750 crore to Rs 1,500 and 10 per cent on turnover between Rs 500 crore and Rs 750 crore.

“Based on the positive market feedback, it has been decided to extend the same for a further period of three months from January 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017,” NSE said in a circular.

The move is part of NSE’s efforts to improve the liquidity in the equity options segment.