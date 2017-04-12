Non-food credit growth at six-month high of 9.57 per cent

Aggregate deposits with the banking system rose to a life-time high of Rs 108.05 lakh crore, up 15.84% y-o-y and higher than Rs 105.42 lakh crore clocked in the previous fortnight. (Reuters)

Non-food credit grew at a six-month high rate of 9.57% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the fortnight ended March 31 with outstanding loans to companies and individuals at Rs 78.3 lakh crore, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This is the fastest growth in non-food credit since the fortnight ended September 31, 2016, when it grew at 12.5% y-o-y. In the fortnight ended March 17, non-food credit had grown at 5.12%.

Banks witness a surge in loan disbursals at the end of the financial year as companies mutual funds and non-bank finance companies borrow short-term money to meet their year-end requirements. Total bank credit rose 8.72% y-o-y to Rs 78.82 lakh crore, as against a 4.36% growth in the previous fortnight.

Aggregate deposits with the banking system rose to a life-time high of Rs 108.05 lakh crore, up 15.84% y-o-y and higher than Rs 105.42 lakh crore clocked in the previous fortnight. State Bank of India managing director Rajnish Kumar said, “We typically see a surge in the last fortnight of the financial year as a lot of inflows from the government and others come into the system.”

The credit-deposit (CD) ratio of the banking system, or the proportion of deposits deployed as loans, rose to 72.95% — the highest since demonetisation — from 71.77% in the fortnight ended March 17.

wCredit growth has been subdued in recent quarters in an environment of muted private-sector investment.

Analysts believe that even if private investment picks up, banks are unlikely to gain from it. In a note dated March 29, Nomura wrote, “We expect 9-10% CAGR loan growth for the industry over FY17-19F. While we factor in an improvement from 6% growth, we expect a low credit-intensive recovery period for the system ahead.”

The note stated that power, metals and textiles contributed more than 30% of the incremental credit growth between FY09 and FY14. With no fresh projects and the likelihood of deleveraging and write-offs in these sectors, banks’ loan books are set to remain flat in the medium term, delaying a meaningful revival in industrial credit demand.