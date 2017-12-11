Nomura rates Axis Bank stock as Buy, but says going to be a slow grind on road to recovery

The good part is that the bank has been able to raise Rs 116 bn which should suffice for stress asset provisioning and growth until FY20F.

Axis bank’s asset quality performance has been poor in the last six quarters and Q2FY18 disclosures on quantum of BB and below exposure were negative. The good part is that the bank has been able to raise Rs 116 bn which should suffice for stress asset provisioning and growth until FY20F. PPOP to assets have dropped by 60-70 bps from their peak, and our interaction with management reaffirms our view that core PPOP/asset is readjusting downwards to a ‘new normal’. We expect normalised ROEs of 15-15.5% for the bank, hence a multiple rerating will only be gradual and we revise our TP to `620 (1.9x Dec-19F book). Buy maintained; current valuations imply 1.65x Dec-19F adjusted book.

Asset quality – BB and below book a better guide of stress

PPOP to assets lower than last cycle —15-15.5% normalised ROEs

Rs 280 bn of corporate slippages in the last six quarters and potential stress of Rs 250 bn imply a corporate stress book of Rs 550 bn, which was 35% of FY17 corporate book. This book when standard was highly profitable (high margins and fees and low opex), hence even after the credit cost normalises, PPOP to assets will remain below last cycle. Core PPOP of 250-250 bps in FY19-20F vs 300-320 bps in FY10-15. While the bank has been successful in increasing granularity of its book (higher share of retail business), the shift is unlikely to offset the lower PPOP to assets from corporate book. Thus, ROEs are likely to settle at a ‘new normal’ of 15-16%.

The bank’s BB and below exposure of Rs 158bn (vs watchlist of Rs 60 bn) was a negative surprise as (i) The quantum of BB and below book (Rs 158 bn) was much larger than the watchlist (Rs 60 bn) (ii) the bank has seen an addition of Rs 125 bn to the BB or below portfolio in last 6 quarters and (iii) The bank continues to guide for a quarterly addition of Rs 15-20 bn to the BB and below portfolio for the next 4 quarters.

Taking the Rs 158 bn of existing BB and below portfolio, non-fund exposure of Rs 30-35 bn to these accounts and further addition of Rs 60-80 bn (as guided) to BB and below portfolio, the potential pool of incremental stress could be Rs 250 bn. Including the Rs 280 bn of corporate slippages in last 6 quarters, this implies a total corporate stress book of Rs 550 bn which is 35% of Axis bank’s FY16 corporate book.

While the quantum of BB and below portfolio and potential addition to the BB and below portfolio is large, it is a better guide of Axis bank’s asset quality stress as 85% of the corporate slippages in the last 6 quarters have been through the BB and below book. Slippages from the watchlist (Rs 60 bn in Q2FY18) were only 30-35 % of the corporate slippages in 1HFY18 and as company has guided, it does not remain a reliable guide for incremental stress for the bank.

Is the BB and below guidance conservative or realistic?

While the company refrained from guiding to slippage from the Rs 250 bn of potential stress loans (BB and below book plus possible additions), it did indicate that this covers all of the stress in sectors like power where stress recognition is still not fully complete. Also the company does not expect the whole Rs 250 bn of book to slip to NPAs, hence its cautiously realistic estimate of the residual stress. For our adjusted book calculations, we take a 75% slippage from this pool of Rs 250 bn of incremental stress and a 60% loss given default on the entire stress book.