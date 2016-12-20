Nifty remains under pressure, ends marginally lower at 8,082

Due to yesterday’s corrective move, the Nifty almost rested the recent swing low of 8056.85.

It was yet another day of consolidation with a slightly negative bias for the markets. The Nifty started on a flat note and then saw some selling pressure at the midst of the day to sneak below the 8100 mark. However, a modest recovery during the penultimate hour trimmed some of their losses. The Nifty50 closed 21.95 points lower at 8,082.

Experts say the market has been experiencing decent selling pressure at higher levels since the last few days. Due to yesterday’s corrective move, the Nifty almost rested the recent swing low of 8056.85.

However, “the hope is still alive for bulls as the Nifty managed to gain some lost ground in the latter half. Since the important level (8056.85) is still unbroken, we would maintain our optimistic stance on the market and interpret this as a buying opportunity. On the flipside, 8133–8179 would be seen as immediate hurdles. Since, there is no major action seen in key indices, traders are advised to continue with their stock-centric approach,” said Sameet Chavan-Chief Analyst-Technical & Derivatives, Angel Broking.

Every now and then reports are pouring in from various quarters, stressing on the impact of demonetisation on economy, adding pressure to prevailing negative trend. However, “at the same time, negative reaction is losing steam with every passing day, giving early indication of trend reversal. Put together, we might see further slide in index ahead but the downside seems capped from the current level. So, traders should limit their positions now and wait for further clarity,” said Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities Ltd.