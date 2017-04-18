Nifty regains 9,200-level, Sensex zooms 267 points in early trade; Rupee reclaims 3 paise against US dollar

The NSE Nifty was up 66.10 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 9,205.40 in early trade.

NSE Nifty reclaims the psychological 9,200-mark and BSE benchmark Sensex soared about 267 points in early trade today, triggered by across-the-board buying amid mixed overseas cues. Investors appeared optimistic ahead of quarterly earnings of some key companies, including IT major TCS which is scheduled to release its results later in the day.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 266.97 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 29,680.63 with all the sectoral indices led by metal, oil & gas and capital goods leading the recovery. The gauge had lost 374.69 points in the previous three sessions largely on weak global cues on rising geo-political concerns. The NSE Nifty was up 66.10 points, or 0.72 per cent, at 9,205.40 in early trade.

Brokers said value-buying in select bluechips coupled with a mixed trend in other regional markets following positive lead from Wall Street influenced sentiment here.

You may like to watch:

Among other Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.23 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.96 per cent in the early deals. Shanghai Composite Index too shed 0.12 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.90 per cent higher in yesterday’s trade.

RUPEE

The rupee recovered some lost ground to trade higher by 3 paise at 64.49 against the US currency in early trade today after exporters and banks stepped up dollar selling. Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against its key rivals overseas gave some support to the rupee.

Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market also influenced the forex market trend, they added. Yesterday, the rupee had lost 11 paise to close at 64.52 on fresh bouts of dollar demand from importers amid continued geo-political headwinds.