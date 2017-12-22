Nifty hits 10,500 for first time, thanks to Infosys, TCS, SBI, RIL, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins

All the sectoral indices of National Stock Exchange ended higher with Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank index leading the charge except Nifty Metal index. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

NSE Nifty hit the 10,500-mark for the first time ever on Friday led by the upmove in the shares of Infosys, TCS, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, L&T and ICICI Bank. The broader Nifty 50 index opened 10,457.3, up by 17 points in the early morning trades today. The Nifty index made a high of 10,493 in the afternoon trade and jumped as much as 60.8 points to hit the all-time high of 10,501.1 while Nifty made a low of 10,448.25. Shares of ONGC, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Infosys, Wipro, SBI, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, M&M were the top gainers among the 50 shares of Nifty. While the heavyweight stocks of companies such as Infosys, TCS, RIL, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, SBI and L&T contributed heavily to the index. All the sectoral indices of National Stock Exchange ended higher with Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank index leading the charge except Nifty Metal index.

S&P BSE Sensex ended today without kissing 34,000-level. Sensex ended at 33,940.3, up by 184.02 points or 0.55% while Nifty finished up 52.7 points or 0.5% at 10,493. India’s stock markets edged up higher in the mid-morning trade after opening almost flat in the early session today. Blue-chip shares of Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Wipro, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries inched up and were among the top gainers of Sensex. The benchmark Sensex made a top of 33,964.28 today, rising by 208 points and which was just 35.72 points from 34,000-mark.

Shares of India’s second largest IT company Infosys hit a 52-week high on Friday, rising by 2.22% to Rs 1,044.8 before closing up 1.55% at Rs 1,039.35 on NSE while the stock rose 2.21% to hit a respective 52-week high of Rs 1,044.2 on BSE. Infosys now commands a market capitalisation of Rs 2,38,519.78 crore at a closing price of Rs 1,038.4 on BSE.

The major gainers among ‘A’ group of Bombay Stock Exchange were Eclerx Services Network18 Media & Investments, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Gujarat State Petronet, and Reliance Naval and Engineering while major losers were Unitech, IFCI and RCom. Among the broad market indices of National Stock Exchange, Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500 and Nifty Midcap 50 gained in the range of 0.3-0.5% while India Vix index shed 4.11%. Shares of Pidilite Industries, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Capital, emerged as the volume toppers as per data available on Bombay Stock Exchange.