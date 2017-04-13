Nifty drops 53 points on weak macro data, Infosys results

The NSE 50-share Nifty opened higher at 9,202.50 and hovered in a range of 9,202.65 and 9,144.95 before ending at 9,150.80, registering a loss of 52.65 points, or 0.57 percent. It witnessed an intra-day movement of 57.70 points.

Benchmark Nifty extended losses for the second straight session today on subdued macroeconomic data and lower than expected results of IT major Infosys. The NSE 50-share Nifty opened higher at 9,202.50 and hovered in a range of 9,202.65 and 9,144.95 before ending at 9,150.80, registering a loss of 52.65 points, or 0.57 percent. It witnessed an intra-day movement of 57.70 points.

Data released after market hours yesterday showed India’s industrial production contracted in February and consumer price inflation edged up in March.

Infosys, the country’s second-biggest software exporter, today announced plans to return Rs 13,000 crore from its cash pile to shareholders after it reported an almost flat net profit in the March quarter and sales outlook that fell short of estimates.

Overseas, European stocks edged lower as investors digested US President Donald Trump’s comments that he would prefer the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low and suggested the dollar is too strong. Asian stocks ended mixed.

On the sectoral front, Metal fell by 2.79 per cent, IT 2.51 per cent, Infra 0.97 per cent, Auto 0.80 per cent, FMCG 0.69 per cent and Media 0.49 per cent. However, Energy rose 0.88 per cent, Pharma 0.83 per cent, Realty 0.71 per cent and PSU Bank 0.41 per cent.

Major index losers were Hindalco (5.05 per cent), Infosys (3.87 percent), Bharti Infratel (3.27 per cent), Bharti Airtel (3.01 per cent), Tata Steel (2.90 per cent), Tata Motors DVR (2.77 per cent) and Adani Ports (2.47 per cent). Gainers included IOC (3.21 percent), Bank Of Baroda (1.91 percent), BPCL (1.92 per cent) and Sun Pharma (1.39 per cent).

A total of 879 shares declined, 798 advanced, while 68 ruled steady reflecting fairly bearish undertone in the market. Total securities that hit their price bands were 122. Turnover in the cash segment fell to Rs 22,325.98 crore from Rs 25,903.26 crore yesterday.

A total of 11,443.35 lakh shares changed hands in 8,277,631 trades. The market capitalisation of listed of firms stood at Rs 12,123,926.83 crore.

The market will be closed tomorrow (April 14) on account of ‘Ambedkar Jayanti’ and ‘Good Friday’.