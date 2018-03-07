Nifty Bank index slumps about 5 pct in 5 sessions

Nifty PSU Bank an Nifty Private Bank indices displayed similar weakness, ending 2.87% and 1.36% lower at 2,936.35 and 13,856.80, respectively. (Reuters)

Nifty Bank index continued to fall for the fifth straight session, closing the day 1.49% lower at 24,448.45 points on Tuesday. The index has lost 4.8% in the last five sessions. On Tuesday, the trigger for the sell-off came after the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) requested the presence of ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank MD Shikha Sharma in Delhi, in relation to the probe in Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali Gems fraud case. Sources confirmed that other bankers to the entities related to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi had also been summoned.

“This is a routine enquiry and it would probably not make much a difference to the private bank stocks in the future. Private banks must have secured collateral before lending. However, the misuse of the money is altogether a different story,” said Shrikant Chouhan, senior vice president, Research at Kotak Securities.

Shares of Axis Bank closed 1.31% lower at Rs 516.80, while shares of ICICI Bank ended 2.64% down at Rs 295.10. Both the exchanges have now sought clarification from Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. Nifty PSU Bank an Nifty Private Bank indices displayed similar weakness, ending 2.87% and 1.36% lower at 2,936.35 and 13,856.80, respectively.

In the Nifty Bank index, shares of Canara Bank fell the most at 5.1%, closing the session at Rs 265.95. Other losers include Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, The Federal bank, IDFC Bank and Yes Bank. Except Indusind Bank, which gained 1.23%, all shares in the Nifty Bank index closed in the red. Indusind Bank is seen as uniquely qualified to service the needs of gems & jewellery players while protecting its interests, as it has global expertise in servicing the sector.