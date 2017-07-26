Nifty above 10,000: will continue to rise says AMFI Chairman A Balasubramanian

The markets will continue to rise says the AMFI Chairman, A Balasubramanian

The Nifty closed above the magical 5 digit mark for the first time ever on Wednesday, adding to the already jovial mood in the bourses. While there may be naysayers in the industry, the AMFI Chairman, A Balasubramanian feels that the markets will continue to rise, and a correction seems unlikely. In conversation with Zee Business, he opined that even if there’s a correction, the optimism in the country will remain upbeat. He went on to explain that the economic expectation in the country are all tending towards improved profitability in the companies. Many blue chips such as Vedanta, HDFC bank and Reliance have been the analyst expectations in their quarterly earnings reported this week. The CEO of Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, attributed the investor optimism to the efforts of the government in the last 2-3 years. He observed that the investments in infrastructure are on the rise, and the outlook for the macro indicators such as inflation and the interest rates remain favourable.

The veteran from the mutual fund space mentioned that the two mega reforms in the last six months, the first being demonetisation and the other, the Goods and Services Tax complement each other. According to him, the demonetisation drive was necessary for the successful roll out of the GST. The reputed expert feels that these two structural reforms will bolster the tax to GDP ratio in the country, which is currently very low as compared to the global world. Further, the successful implementation of the GST will lead to an increase in government spending. In light of the optimism built around these reforms, one cannot see any correction. The Nifty on Wednesday closed at 10,020.65, 56 points above the previous close.