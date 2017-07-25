Nifty hits 10000: Did you know how many other indices hit record highs today?

The 50-share barometer opened 0.44% higher at 10,010.55 points while the oldest Indian benchmark Sensex gained over 100 points to mark a new lifetime high of 32,374.3 points. (Image: Reuters)

Indian markets marked a historic moment on Tuesday as the broader Nifty 50 index clocked the most awaited five-digit figure of 10,000. Nifty rose 44 points from its previous close on Monday to breach the historical five-digit figure of 10,000. The 50-share barometer opened 0.44% higher at 10,010.55 points while the oldest Indian benchmark Sensex gained over 100 points to mark a new lifetime high of 32,374.3 points.

However, Nifty and Sensex were not the only indices that cheered as 16 other broad market and sectoral indices joined in the jubilations. Nifty Bank, which represents the banking industry heavyweights, hit the record high for the second consecutive day. India’s most valuable lender HDFC Bank which too hit the record high of Rs 1,759 pushed the index to gain 0.83% to hit a new all-time of 24,624.65 points.

The broad market indices of NSE, Nifty Next 50 hit an all-time high of 27,743.2 points (up 0.39%), the top 100 shares constituent Nifty 100 hit the lifetime high at 10,346.9 points (up 0.41%), the more broader Nifty 200 hit record high at 5,404.15 points (up 0.39%), while the widest index of NSE comprising of top 500 companies Nifty 500 hit the record high at 8,735.85 points (up 0.37%).

The financial services and private sector bank stocks indicator, Nifty Fin Service and Nifty Private Bank rose 0.82% to 10,008.35 points and 0.71% to 13,714.65 points to record highs respectively.

On the same lines, the eight broader market indices and one sectoral index of BSE hit the respective record highs on Tuesday. The banking sector gauge BSE BANKEX rose 0.66% to mark a new all-time high of 27,818.1 points driven by the upsurge in the shares of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

The broad market indices too fared in the range of 0.36%-0.45%. The 50-share index BSE 50 rose 0.41% to a fresh all-time high of 10,381.28 points, the top 100 BSE companies index BSE 100 rose 0.39% to 10,361.43 points, another broad index based on top 200 BSE listed companies BSE 200 rose 0.37% to 4,351.54 points, while the broadest index of top 500 companies BSE 500 gained 0.36% to 13,813.15 points.

The other broad indices based on market capitalisation namely BSE AllCap rose 0.36% to 3,987.84, BSE MidCap gained 0.45% to 15,295.2 points, BSE LargeCap rose 0.4% to 3,912.87 points and BSE MidCap Select Index gained 0.48% to 6,684.55 points.