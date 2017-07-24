Nifty to hit 10000 today? Live Updates: HDFC Bank Q1 in line but fails to cheer further; RIL, ITC still among top gainers

All eyes are on NSE Nifty 50 on Monday as it gallops towards the major milestone of 10,000, and it seems it might just reach there. (Image: Reuters)

Will NSE Nifty 50 hit the historical mark of 10,000 points today? All eyes are on the benchmark index on Monday as it gallops towards the major milestone, and it seems, it might just reach there. Index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and ITC Ltd were leading in the morning, contributing to half the gains and taking Nifty to just 35 points shy of a new level in its journey. Most sectoral indices are in green, with the Nifty Small Cap, Nifty Bank, and the NSE Nifty-50 itself, making new all-time highs. Nifty Small Cap index outperformed the benchmark indices today, while Nifty PSU Bank index too was trading strong in the morning, rising 1.4%.

Banking shares were among the stocks seeing heavy buying today on the back of better-than-expected financial results. Oil and gas, and IT stocks were also heavily bought. Five Nifty companies, including the heavyweight HDFC Bank are due to declare their first quarter financial earnings today, and brokers said that that any positive surprises there could finally lead to the NSE Nifty-50 breaching 10,000-mark today. Meanwhile, continued buying by foreign funds and domestic institutional investors has also helped the key indices to hit record hits, brokers said.

Here are live updates:

12.30 pm: Nifty is still hovering around 9,960 points, short of the magical 10,000-mark by about 40 points, and below its all-time high of 9,968.95 which it hit early morning today. HDFC Bank’s fiscal first quarter results were broadly in line with the estimates, with the net profit at Rs 3,894 crore. However, NPAs rose, with gross bad loans up at 1.24% from 1.05% at the end of the previous quarter. The earnings failed to cheer the street any further that its usual trading levels today.

12.20 pm: Five factors that may drive Nifty to 10000 today

12.00 noon: Nifty is yet to breach the 10,000 mark, but is holding firm just shy of it by 36 points. The sectoral indices were trading in the green, with Bank Nifty up by 132 points. Reliance Industries continued to gain, and is up 2.42% from the previous close. Wipro too was trading up by nearly 2%.

11.30 am: The markets are still holding firm but Nifty keeps shy of 10,000. Reliance Industries has extended gains, and is up 2.41% from the previous close. Bank of Baroda has seen a surge in late morning trade, rising 2%. ITC is still among the top gainers, as increased cigarette prices are seen offsetting the impact of hike in GST cess.

11.00 am: Nifty is just 33 points away from making history. Trading at 9,966.9 points, NSE Nifty-50 has already made a new all-time high today. Meanwhile, benchmark Sensex has breached 32,200 for the first time and is firmly trading above it at 32,223 points.

10.30 am: Markets are not only holding firm but continue to advance after hitting fresh record highs this morning. Reliance Industries is up about 2% after last week surprising the street with its quarterly earnings, bonus share issue announcement and launch of JioPhone, which could potentially disrupt the voice and data telephony market in India even further.

10.15 am: Sensex hits record high, Nifty tops 9950, RIL shares near all-time high; HDFC Bank earnings ahead

10.00 am: Nifty 50 has its eyes firmly set on 10,000 today on anticipation of strong corporate earnings and ahead of the F&O expiry this week. ITC Ltd is among the shares leading the gains on the index, rising about 1.8% on TV news reports that the tobacco major has raised cigarette prices by about 6-7% after the government hiked the rate of cess on cigarettes under GST last week.