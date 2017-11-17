New India Assurance stock settles in green



Shares of state-owned New India Assurance on Thursday settled in the green on BSE after the company posted robust September quarter earnings. The stock surged 3.11% to touch an intra-day high of Rs 703 on BSE before closing at Rs 683.75, up 0.29%. On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 692 and jumped 3.09% to touch an intra-day high of Rs 703.85. It pared the gains and closed at Rs 679.80, down 0.42%. The company yesterday reported that its net profit for the September quarter stood at Rs 748.27 crore. Its net was Rs 260.24 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17, but the numbers are not strictly comparable as the company was not listed last year.

“The earnings have improved substantially due to drop in claims ratio and operating expenses ratio due to various steps taken by the company in the past few months. We’ve been increasing business without adding to the cost,” New India Assurance chairman G Srinivasan told reporters. Going forward, he said the company is planning to retain its market leadership and grow in line with the market. The general insurance market is growing at 18%.