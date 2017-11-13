New India Assurance shares listing: stock falls 10% from its IPO price on exchange debut

Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of New India Assurance Company marked a dull opening in stock market debut on Monday after the state-run insurance company recently winded up its IPO (initial public offering) last week. The stock of New India Assurance opened 6% lower from its issue price of Rs 800. New India shares lost 10.33% to hit the day’s low of Rs 717.4 on NSE. The stock fell 6.39% to open at Rs 748.9 on BSE while it started down 6.25% at Rs 750 on NSE. More than 14 lakh shares of New India Assurance exchanged hands on both BSE and NSE with about 12.5 lakh on NSE alone.

India’s largest general insurance company New India Assurance (NIA) has raised about Rs 9,600 crore at the upper end of the price band. The Rs 9,600-crore IPO was subscribed 1.19 times during the three-day bidding process from 1-3 November. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.34 times, the bids received for the non-institutional investors stood at 12% and retail investors portion got subscribed 11%.

With such a huge IPO size, NIA public offer was among India’s top five public offerings. In the IPO market, five insurance companies have gone public this year out of which two were state-run and three were private subsidiaries. This includes New India Assurance, General Insurance Corporation, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, HDFC Standard Life Insurance. Collectively these five IPOs alone have raised about Rs 43,770 crore out of about Rs 65,000 crore total money raised through public issues in 2017 so far.

The company has set a price band of Rs 770-800 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each. New India Assurance is offering 12 crore equity shares out of which there is a fresh issue of 2.4 crore shares and remaining 9.6 crore shares will be sold by the government through offer for sale route. The floor price is 154 times the face value of the shares and the cap price is 160 times the face value of the equity shares. The total offer of 12 crore shares, including the portion reserved for employees, constitutes about 14.56% of the company’s post-issue share capital.

The company has a P/E multiple of 78.05 times at the upper end of the price band based on EPS (earnings per share) calculated for the year ended 31 March 2017 on a standalone basis and is at 74.63 times on a consolidated basis. The P/E of NIA is relatively much higher than recently listed general insurer ICICI Lombard which had it at 47.45 times. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, IDFC Bank, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities and YES Securities (India) will be the book running lead managers while Link Intime India is the registrar to the offer.