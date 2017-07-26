National Fertilizers offer for sale may begin today

The government is likely to raise about Rs 500 crore by selling a stake in National Fertilizers Limited through the offer for sale (OFS) route on Wednesday, a source requesting not to be named confirmed. (Reuters)

The government is likely to raise about Rs 500 crore by selling a stake in National Fertilizers Limited through the offer for sale (OFS) route on Wednesday, a source requesting not to be named confirmed. The offer could be priced in the region of Rs 72.80. This price would be approximately 7.6% lower than the closing price of the stock of Rs 78.85 on BSE. As of June 2017, the government holds approximately 89.71% stake in the company. National Fertilizers posted a net profit of Rs 208 crore for the year ended March 2017, against a net profit of Rs 197 crore in the previous financial year. In 2017 so far the stock appreciated by 125% against Sensex’s gain of 21%. National Fertilizers is engaged in the production and marketing of fertilizers, bio-fertilizers and other allied industrial products. The government hopes to raise Rs 72,500 crore in FY18 through a combination of minority stake sales, strategic disinvestments and through the listing of state-owned insurance companies. The government raised Rs 46,246.58 crore in FY 17 through buybacks, OFS, stake sales through central public sector enterprises exchange traded fund (CPSE ETF), and through divestment of strategic holdings in Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI). Of this `8,003.87 crore came through OFS and employee OFS in various companies. NHPC, HCL, NBCC, MOIL, and BEL were among the companies in which the government sold stakes.